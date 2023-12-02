The Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) welcome in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-11.5) 140.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-11.5) 140.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Vaqueros have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Tarleton State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of three out of the Texans' six games this season have gone over the point total.

