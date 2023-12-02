WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks is one of five games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that includes a WAC team on the court.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grand Canyon Antelopes at UT Arlington Mavericks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Seattle U Redhawks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Utah Valley Wolverines
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
