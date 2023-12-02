Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wise County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paradise High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.