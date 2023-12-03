Sunday's contest features the Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Oregon Ducks (4-2) facing off at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bears head into this contest following an 85-61 win over SMU on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Bears picked up their best win of the season, an 84-77 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Baylor has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 70) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.