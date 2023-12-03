Sunday's game that pits the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Baylor, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 85-61 against SMU.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the No. 12 Utah Utes in an 84-77 win on November 14, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Baylor has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 70) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 155) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (96th in college basketball).

