Sunday's game at Ferrell Center has the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-63 win, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Bears secured an 85-61 victory over SMU.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came in an 84-77 victory over the No. 12 Utah Utes on November 14.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 68) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on November 26

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 33.2 points per game. They're putting up 92 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.