Lamar vs. Sam Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 3
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Huntsville, Texas
- Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Sam Houston
|-11.5
|148.5
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- Lamar's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points in four of six outings.
- Lamar's games this year have had a 160.9-point total on average, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Lamar is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- Lamar has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lamar has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 148.5
|% of Games Over 148.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Sam Houston
|4
|57.1%
|73.4
|157
|73
|150.3
|136.8
|Lamar
|4
|66.7%
|83.6
|157
|77.3
|150.3
|149
Additional Lamar Insights & Trends
- The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73 the Bearkats allow.
- When it scores more than 73 points, Lamar is 4-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Sam Houston
|4-3-0
|0-0
|6-1-0
|Lamar
|5-1-0
|2-0
|5-1-0
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Sam Houston
|Lamar
|12-1
|Home Record
|6-9
|11-6
|Away Record
|2-12
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|65.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
