How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) face the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- This season, the Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.2% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 314th.
- The Lions record 71.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.9 the Mustangs allow.
- When Texas A&M-Commerce puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 3-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce is averaging 92.8 points per game this season at home, which is 38 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (54.8).
- The Lions surrender 67 points per game at home this season, compared to 74.4 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 21.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-86
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|Denver
|L 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 100-48
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/3/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/11/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.