The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-5) face the SMU Mustangs (5-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-Commerce (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SMU Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Lions have gone over the point total twice.

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over just once this season.

