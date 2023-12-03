Sunday's game at Moody Center has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (8-0) squaring off against the No. 11 UConn Huskies (4-2) at 3:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Longhorns enter this matchup after a 112-74 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

The Longhorns won their last game 112-74 against Oral Roberts on Wednesday. The Huskies enter this matchup after a 71-63 victory over Kansas on Saturday. In the Longhorns' win, Taylor Jones led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 16 rebounds and zero assists). Paige Bueckers' team-high 22 points paced the Huskies in the win.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, UConn 69

Top 25 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

On November 23 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Longhorns registered their best win of the season, an 84-42 victory at a neutral site.

Texas has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 96) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 122) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 129) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 146) on November 29

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 156) on November 8

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies registered their best win of the season on November 16, when they grabbed an 80-48 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 28th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the country.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 16

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 41) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 66) on November 25

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 202) on November 8

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 41.9 points per game. They're putting up 91.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are allowing 49.9 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 180th in college basketball.

