The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

UConn has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The 91.8 points per game the Longhorns record are 28.0 more points than the Huskies give up (63.8).

Texas has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

UConn is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.

The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (36.8%).

The Huskies' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.1 STL, 48.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jones: 17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG%

17.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 BLK, 73.2 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG% Madison Booker: 10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shaylee Gonzales: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Texas Schedule