The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 55.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Shockers allow to opponents.

Houston Christian has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.0 points.

The Shockers score 65.9 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Huskies allow.

Wichita State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

When Houston Christian gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Shockers shoot 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have given up.

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Amy Cotton: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule