How to Watch the Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 55.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Shockers allow to opponents.
- Houston Christian has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.0 points.
- The Shockers score 65.9 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Huskies allow.
- Wichita State is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
- When Houston Christian gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.
- The Shockers shoot 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies concede defensively.
- The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have given up.
Houston Christian Leaders
- Kennedy Wilson: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Amy Cotton: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%
Houston Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount Saint Joseph
|W 80-46
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 79-51
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 79-34
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
