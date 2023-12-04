Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
At TIAA Bank Field in Week 13, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be lined up against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Darious Williams. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|126.8
|11.5
|9
|41
|8.95
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase has racked up 914 receiving yards on 75 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Cincinnati has accumulated 2,375 total passing yards (21st in NFL) and 5.8 passing yards per attempt (25th).
- The Bengals' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 19.3 points per game. In terms of yards, the team ranks 28th with 3,209 total yards (291.7 per game).
- Cincinnati is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Bengals are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 52 total red-zone pass attempts (64.2% red-zone pass rate).
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Jacksonville has given up 2,805 (255.0 per game), the seventh-most in the NFL.
- The Jaguars are giving up 20.5 points per game, the 10th-fewest in the NFL.
- Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|112
|65
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|75
|16
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.2
|35
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|914
|33
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|83.1
|3.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|417
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|16
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|6
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.