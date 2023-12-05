Tuesday's game that pits the TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) at Schollmaier Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-60 in favor of TCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

The Wildcats head into this matchup following an 89-82 loss to SFA on Saturday.

Abilene Christian vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 81, Abilene Christian 60

Other WAC Predictions

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in a 94-76 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks on November 29.

Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 261) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 345) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Payton Hull: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)

18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56) Aspen Thornton: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG% Emma Troxell: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per contest (229th in college basketball).

