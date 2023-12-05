The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score 19.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (54.9).
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs score 12.2 more points per game (79.1) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Wildcats shoot 41.7% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Horned Frogs allow.

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Bella Earle: 12.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Payton Hull: 18.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.2 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (26-for-56)
  • Aspen Thornton: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%
  • Emma Troxell: 5.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Abilene Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Navy W 87-62 Navy Alumni Hall
11/29/2023 UT Arlington W 94-76 Teague Center
12/2/2023 @ SFA L 89-82 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/11/2023 McMurry - Teague Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

