How to Watch Baylor vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Baylor shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 65th.
- The Bears put up 26.1 more points per game (92.8) than the Pirates allow (66.7).
- Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bears surrendered 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
- Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Florida
|W 95-91
|Barclays Center
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
