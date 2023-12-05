The No. 6 Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ferrell Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bears have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.2% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Baylor shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Bears are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 65th.
  • The Bears put up 26.1 more points per game (92.8) than the Pirates allow (66.7).
  • Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Baylor performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bears surrendered 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
  • Baylor drained 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged on the road (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Florida W 95-91 Barclays Center
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden

