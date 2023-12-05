Baylor vs. Seton Hall December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (4-0) will play the Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Baylor vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|55th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
