Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Bell County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rogers High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Holland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
