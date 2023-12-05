Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bexar County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southwest High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage School at The Christian School at Castle Hills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnybrook Christian Academy at Waelder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Waelder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poth High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
