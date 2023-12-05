Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Brazoria County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danbury High School at Louise High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Louise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hitchcock High School at Angleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Angleton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
