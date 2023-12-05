The New York Knicks (12-7) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 11-2 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 20th.

The Bucks score 15.6 more points per game (121.1) than the Knicks allow (105.5).

When Milwaukee scores more than 105.5 points, it is 14-5.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.

The Knicks' 110.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 120.1 points per game this season at home, which is two fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (122.1).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 116.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this season, making 13.9 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage in away games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (111.7 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are conceding less at home (103.2) than on the road (107.5).

At home the Knicks are picking up 23.1 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Pat Connaughton Out Ankle Andre Jackson Questionable Back

Knicks Injuries