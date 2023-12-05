Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cottle County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cottle County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knox City High School at Paducah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Paducah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
