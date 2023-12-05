There is high school basketball competition in Fannin County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Savoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Savoy, TX

Savoy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Avery High School at Dodd City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Dodd City, TX

Dodd City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trenton High School