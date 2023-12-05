A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (33.9%).
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 89th.
  • The Owls record 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini give up (58.6).
  • Florida Atlantic is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
  • Illinois has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 158th.
  • The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Illinois has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.5 in away games.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38% clip when playing on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).
  • The Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois made fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center

