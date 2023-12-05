Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Grayson County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sanger High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Whitesboro, TX

Whitesboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Jo High School at Tioga High School