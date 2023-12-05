Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gregg County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Gregg County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Gregg County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Grove High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Oak High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
