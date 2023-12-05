Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hale County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cotton Center High School at Lazbuddie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lazbuddie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kress High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainview High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.