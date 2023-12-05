Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allen Academy at Providence Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Pasadena at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chinquapin Preparatory School at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: North Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Houston High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aldine Senior High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lutheran North Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
