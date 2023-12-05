Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hunt County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Hunt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Hopkins High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
