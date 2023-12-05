Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jim Wells County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Jim Wells County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jim Wells County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alice High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
