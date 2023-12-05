Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kendall County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Kendall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
