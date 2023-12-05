Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Live Oak County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Live Oak County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Live Oak County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Rivers High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
