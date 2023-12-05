The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: Stadium
North Texas Stats Insights

  • North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 275th.
  • The Mean Green's 70.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos give up.
  • North Texas is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Mean Green conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (53) than away (59.8).
  • At home, North Texas drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).

North Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Towson W 65-39 TD Arena
11/26/2023 Angelo State W 79-50 UNT Coliseum
12/2/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-48 UNT Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
12/10/2023 Fordham - Barclays Center
12/17/2023 Mississippi State - Cadence Bank Arena

