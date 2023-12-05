The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

North Texas vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 125.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Boise State Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mean Green have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Boise State has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Broncos games have gone over the point total twice this season.

