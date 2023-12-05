Tuesday's contest at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (4-3) matching up with the North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at 9:00 PM (on December 5). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 win for Boise State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

North Texas vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 68, North Texas 63

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-5.5)

Boise State (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.8

Boise State's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and North Texas' is 4-2-0. The Broncos have gone over the point total in two games, while Mean Green games have gone over four times.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green are outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game, with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (260th in college basketball) and allow 56.7 per contest (third in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game North Texas accumulates rank 218th in the country, 4.5 more than the 27.9 its opponents grab.

North Texas knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 39.0% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 28.9% rate.

North Texas has won the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (110th in college basketball).

