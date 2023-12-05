Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Polk County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Polk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Onalaska High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
