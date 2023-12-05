The TCU Horned Frogs (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 74.1 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 54.9 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Abilene Christian is 4-3 when it scores more than 54.9 points.

TCU's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 74.1 points.

The 79.1 points per game the Horned Frogs score are 12.2 more points than the Wildcats give up (66.9).

TCU has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

This season the Horned Frogs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Horned Frogs have conceded.

TCU Leaders

Madison Conner: 24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93)

24.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (42-for-93) Sedona Prince: 20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

20.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.5 BLK, 58 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 6.5 AST, 35.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.1 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Schedule