Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Terry County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springlake-Earth High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
