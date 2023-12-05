Tuesday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M-CC securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 5.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Islanders suffered an 84-56 loss to Rice.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 61

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders defeated the No. 134-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas State Bobcats, 60-52, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Islanders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 134) on November 26

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG% Paige Allen: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%

6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG% Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.3 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per contest (128th in college basketball).

