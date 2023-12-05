The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-0) look to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 69.2 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 53.2 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

Sam Houston is 4-2 when it scores more than 53.2 points.

Texas Tech has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.

The Red Raiders record 6.4 more points per game (73.2) than the Bearkats give up (66.8).

Texas Tech is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Sam Houston is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Red Raiders are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bearkats allow to opponents (42.3%).

The Bearkats make 35.0% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Bailey Maupin: 15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

15.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 50.0 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 51.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Texas Tech Schedule