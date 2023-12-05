Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Upton County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Horn High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
