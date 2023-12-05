The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

UT Arlington vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks put up an average of 65.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 62.7 the Buffaloes give up.
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, UT Arlington is 1-4.
  • Colorado's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The 83.4 points per game the Buffaloes score are just 0.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (83).
  • Colorado is 6-0 when scoring more than 83 points.
  • When UT Arlington gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.
  • The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.5%).
  • The Mavericks shoot 37.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes allow.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Hannah Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Nya Threatt: 7.3 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 87-76 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 94-76 Teague Center
12/2/2023 Grand Canyon L 77-48 College Park Center
12/5/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

