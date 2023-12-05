The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Delaware Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -1000 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Musketeers.

Delaware's ATS record is 5-1-0 this season.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Fightin' Blue Hens this season with a +625 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Delaware has a 13.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Xavier vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 3 42.9% 75 151.3 68 136.9 146.4 Delaware 1 16.7% 76.3 151.3 68.9 136.9 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier vs Delaware Insights & Trends

The Musketeers score 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Xavier is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens score 8.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers allow (68).

Delaware is 3-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 68 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-3-0 2-2 3-4-0 Delaware 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0

Xavier vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Delaware 15-2 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 4-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.