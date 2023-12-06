The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks give up.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • The Jayhawks put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Huskies allow (65.7).
  • Kansas has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.
  • Houston Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Jayhawks shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
  • The Huskies make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Christian Leaders

  • N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Kennedy Wilson: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Amy Cotton: 4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)
  • Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Howard Payne W 79-51 Sharp Gymnasium
12/1/2023 @ Texas Tech L 79-34 United Supermarkets Arena
12/4/2023 @ Wichita State W 49-44 Charles Koch Arena
12/6/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Schreiner - Sharp Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.