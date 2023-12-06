The Houston Christian Huskies (4-5) play the Kansas Jayhawks (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 55.0 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 63.9 the Jayhawks give up.

Houston Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

The Jayhawks put up just 3.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Huskies allow (65.7).

Kansas has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.

Houston Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Jayhawks shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Kennedy Wilson: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Amy Cotton: 4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

4.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Enya Maguire: 8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Jo Oly: 3.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

