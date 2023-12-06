How to Watch Houston vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (3-5) travel to face the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Houston vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are the 26th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 185th.
- The 75.0 points per game the Cougars score are the same as the Owls give up.
- Houston has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 79.5 points.
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
- In home games, the Cougars allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).
- When playing at home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in away games (39.3%).
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Toyota Center
