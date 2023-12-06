Houston vs. Rice December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Cougars (6-0) meet the Rice Owls (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 8.5 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rice Players to Watch
Houston vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Rice AVG
|Rice Rank
|176th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|77
|158th
|2nd
|49.8
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|344th
|51st
|38.2
|Rebounds
|31.4
|263rd
|11th
|14
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|205th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.6
|85th
|130th
|14.3
|Assists
|15.6
|84th
|24th
|8.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|132nd
