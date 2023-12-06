Houston vs. Rice: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Rice Owls (3-5) are heavy underdogs (+25.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.
Houston vs. Rice Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-25.5
|140.5
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games have gone over 140.5 points just once this season (in eight contests).
- Houston has had an average of 125.4 points in its games this season, 15.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cougars are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% more often than Rice (2-5-0) this season.
Houston vs. Rice Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|1
|12.5%
|75
|152
|50.4
|129.9
|133.5
|Rice
|6
|85.7%
|77
|152
|79.5
|129.9
|158.1
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The 75 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Owls allow.
- When Houston totals more than 79.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Houston vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|4-4-0
|2-2
|1-7-0
|Rice
|2-5-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Houston vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Rice
|16-2
|Home Record
|11-7
|11-0
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
