Will Jamie Benn Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 6?
Should you bet on Jamie Benn to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Benn stats and insights
- Benn has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Benn's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Benn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:37
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|17:08
|Away
|W 8-3
Stars vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
