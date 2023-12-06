Wednesday's game at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 68-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas A&M.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-61 loss to Nebraska in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Lamar 53

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals took down the UTEP Miners in a 56-44 win on November 22. It was their best win of the season.

The Cardinals have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

56-44 over UTEP (No. 224) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 261) on November 10

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Akasha Davis: 13.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%

13.0 PTS, 66.7 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 69.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per outing (29th in college basketball). They have a +96 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.