Oddsmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic, John Collins and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KJZZ

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 32.5 point total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 1.1 more than his scoring average on the season (31.4).

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (8.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.4 assists per game this year, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Doncic has made 3.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Collins' 14.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 8.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Collins has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Wednesday.

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Wednesday's over/under for Keyonte George is 15.5 points. That is 5.0 more than his season average of 10.5.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

George has averaged five assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

George has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

